MUMBAI: A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday permitted businessman Raj Kundra to undertake multiple overseas trips between June 7 and July 27, rejecting the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) objection that he posed a flight risk in the ₹6,600 crore GainBitcoin cryptocurrency money-laundering case. Court allows Raj Kundra to travel abroad

Allowing Kundra’s application, Special Judge R B Rote said, “There is nothing on record to show that the applicant has misused the liberty granted to him,” He added that the right to travel abroad forms part of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The court also noted that the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him had already been withdrawn.

The ED opposed the plea, arguing that there was no compelling urgency for the proposed travel and that permitting Kundra to leave the country carried the risk of his absconding. The court, however, held that these concerns could be addressed through appropriate safeguards and observed that no prejudice would be caused by allowing the travel subject to conditions.

The court permitted Kundra to travel to Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Toronto and Melbourne over a seven-week period, while directing him to return to India immediately if the case reaches the stage of framing of charges during his absence.

The case stems from the ED’s probe into the alleged GainBitcoin scheme, which investigators have described as a large-scale cryptocurrency investment fraud involving proceeds of crime worth around ₹6,600 crore. The agency has alleged that the scheme was orchestrated by the late Amit Bhardwaj and others and that Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from Bhardwaj in connection with a proposed Bitcoin mining venture in Ukraine. According to the ED, those Bitcoins were traceable to proceeds generated through the alleged scam. Kundra has denied the allegations.

In April 2024, the ED provisionally attached assets worth ₹97.79 crore linked to Kundra, including a residential property in Juhu, assets in Pune and shareholdings, under the PMLA. The special PMLA court took cognisance of the ED’s supplementary prosecution complaint against Kundra and another accused in January this year, following which he appeared before the court and secured bail in February 2026.