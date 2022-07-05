Raj Kundra serenades Shilpa Shetty with Punjabi song next to Eiffel Tower. Watch video from this Paris trip

Shilpa Shetty has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities to fly to Paris for a much-needed vacation. The actor is currently in Paris with husband Raj Kundra and their two kids, Viaan and Samisha, and her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty. She has now shared several glimpses of her time at the Eiffel Tower which glistened in golden light at night. Also read: Even Shabana Azmi has noticed how half of Bollywood is in London right now, shares a list

Sharing a small video of her walking nearby the Eiffel Tower, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “Je t’aime Paris (I love you Paris) #love #gratitude #parisvibes #paris.”

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a closer look at one of the wonders of the world from her car's sunroof as they drove past the Eiffel Tower with the song Sandli Sandli Naina Vich playing in their car. Raj could also be heard singing the song. She also shared a selfie with Raj Kundra and a different video from the day which had her enjoying a song sung by someone in the background.

Shilpa Shetty shared day pics from the Eiffel Tower as well as a video of them driving past the place at night and the food they had.

Shilpa is the latest from Bollywood to reach Paris for a vacation. During the weekend, Shilpa had shared pictures with her mom and daughter from London. Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor came back from their Paris vacation where they rang in Arjun's birthday. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also recently returned from their European vacation.

Last month, Shilpa made her big screen comeback with Nikamma, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. It however, couldn't do well in theatres.

Shilpa will be next seen in her debut web series, Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the web series also marks the OTT debut of actor Sidharth Malhotra. It is an eight-part series and will stream on Prime Video next year. Shilpa told PTI that her son Viaan is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her. She said, “I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)." Shilpa will also be seen in the upcoming film, Sukhee.

