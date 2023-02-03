Raj Kundra wears helmet at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash, avoids paparazzi; netizens react to his unusual party look

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra caught everyone's attention as he arrived wearing a helmet for Shamita Shetty's birthday party on Thursday. Shamita turned 44 on February 2. The couple arrived with Shamita for the birthday party at a Mumbai restaurant. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Raj covered his face with a silver helmet as he entered the party venue; many on social media reacted to his unusual look. (Also read: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in black as they attend Karan Johar's house party. See pics)

In the video of Raj arriving with Shamita and Shilpa, the businessman sported a black T-shirt with white jacket. He also wore a silver helmet with matching shoes. His head was covered and only eyes were visible. In the clip, Raj went straight inside the venue without stopping for the photographers stationed outside, who kept calling his name. He removed his helmet only after he entered the venue.

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Raj Kundra be like Power Rangers SPD (superhero television series).” Another person wrote, “He looks better with the mask on.” Another person commented, “Batman (DC Comics superhero."

Meanwhile, sisters Shilpa and Shamita held each other's hands and posed for the paparazzi. Shilpa also posed solo for the photographers. Shamita wore a red outfit for her birthday, while Shilpa wore a fitted white top with black shorts. She also carried a yellow bag.

To wish Shamita on 44th birthday, Shilpa had shared a series of throwback pictures with her, and written on Instagram, “From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes..From being each other’s agony aunts to pulling each other’s hair out. To... NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back... HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all. @shamitashetty_official.”

Shamita made her acting debut with Mohabbatein in 2000. She was a finalist on Bigg Boss OTT (2021). She has starred in films such as Zeher, Bewafaa and Cash, among others.

