Raja Chaudhary on daughter Palak Tiwari's dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Just a biological father, don't care’

Actor Raja Chaudhary did not mince words when he said he has no relationship with his daughter, actor Palak Tiwari, since his separation from his ex-wife, actor Shweta Tiwari. Not only did he state that he doesn’t know if he’s proud of her career, but he also made it clear that he doesn’t care about the dating rumours surrounding her and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Raja Chaudhary does not care about Palak Tiwari’s career

Raja Chaudhary says it doesn't matter if Palak Tiwari dates Ibrahim Ali Khan.

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On Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Raja was asked if he’s proud of his daughter working with Salman Khan and making a name for herself. He replied that he doesn’t know if he’s proud. When asked to clarify what he meant, he said he doesn’t want to know about her career until Palak approaches him to discuss it.

“I don’t know (if I’m proud). I have no idea where is she, what is she eating, what is she doing, where is she living, whom she’s living with, what is she working with. I don’t want to know even, unless she comes and tells me, ‘Dad, this is happening’. I’m there for her 24/7, if I’m needed. But, I’m not needed in her life at all,” said the actor.

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On Palak’s dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

{{^usCountry}} Raja was then asked how he feels when he sees rumours about Palak dating Ibrahim. The actor says he never got the chance to feel possessive, so it doesn’t matter if she’s dating Ibrahim. Raja went on to say that if he isn’t valued, there’s nothing he can do about it. Citing his father as an example, he stated that his father tells him things because he listens to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja was then asked how he feels when he sees rumours about Palak dating Ibrahim. The actor says he never got the chance to feel possessive, so it doesn’t matter if she’s dating Ibrahim. Raja went on to say that if he isn’t valued, there’s nothing he can do about it. Citing his father as an example, he stated that his father tells him things because he listens to him. {{/usCountry}}

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“How does it even matter if they’re together or not? I don’t feel anything. She’s not living in isolation in some jungle for it to be a big deal. It matters to a father if the daughter has maintained a relationship. Ask her mother how she feels about it. Why should I care? I am just a biological father, that’s what I was told. I have nothing to do with her, I was told. What do you want me to feel?” said the actor.

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About Raja Chaughary and Shweta Tiwari

Raja and Shweta married in 1998, and their daughter, Palak, was born in 2000. Shweta filed for divorce in 2007, complaining that she faced domestic violence due to his alcoholism. She also stated that he would get physically abusive, as well as turn up on the sets of her TV shows and misbehave. Raja denied these claims in the recent interview. Their divorce was granted in 2012.

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Raja married corporate professional Shveta Sood in 2015. He revealed that she was a friend who helped him during his divorce proceedings. He even moved to Delhi with her, but they divorced in 2022 due to issues stemming from his alcoholism. Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, and their son, Reyansh Kohli, was born in 2016. In 2019, she filed a case of domestic violence against him, and he was taken into custody.