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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh film brings in 76 crore in 2 weeks; beats Baipan Bhari Deva

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh wrote, directed, and starred in the Marathi-Hindi film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

May 14, 2026 10:06 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh wrote, directed and starred in Raja Shivaji, which was released in theatres on May 1. The Marathi-Hindi film has crossed the 75 crore mark in domestic collections in two weeks of its release. A breakdown of how the film has been faring.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected 1.39 crore net in India on its second Thursday, taking its domestic total to 76.44 crore. The film had collected 52.65 crore in its first week in India and has since slowed down. On its second Friday, it collected 3.20 crore. It brought in 5.60 crore and 6.80 crore on Saturday and Sunday, showing a decent spike.

On Monday, Raja Shivaji brought in 2.40 crore. And on Tuesday, it made 2.50 crore. The film showed a dip on Wednesday, collecting 1.90 crore. It has been performing better in Marathi than in Hindi. Raja Shivaji is the second-highest-grossing Marathi film, beating Baipan Bhari Deva’s (2023) 76.28 crore domestic haul. It has yet to beat Sairat’s (2018) 80.98 crore collection.

About Raja Shivaji

“There would be discussions about his valour (at home), and one of my earliest stories on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was told to me by my mother and father,” added Riteish. The film received mixed reviews upon its release, but the cast received praise for their performances. It remains to be seen how the film fares in its third week.

 
riteish deshmukh
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