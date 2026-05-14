Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh film brings in 76 crore in 2 weeks; beats Baipan Bhari Deva

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh wrote, directed and starred in Raja Shivaji, which was released in theatres on May 1. The Marathi-Hindi film has crossed the ₹75 crore mark in domestic collections in two weeks of its release. A breakdown of how the film has been faring.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected ₹1.39 crore net in India on its second Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹76.44 crore. The film had collected ₹52.65 crore in its first week in India and has since slowed down. On its second Friday, it collected ₹3.20 crore. It brought in ₹5.60 crore and ₹6.80 crore on Saturday and Sunday, showing a decent spike.

On Monday, Raja Shivaji brought in ₹2.40 crore. And on Tuesday, it made ₹2.50 crore. The film showed a dip on Wednesday, collecting ₹1.90 crore. It has been performing better in Marathi than in Hindi. Raja Shivaji is the second-highest-grossing Marathi film, beating Baipan Bhari Deva’s (2023) ₹76.28 crore domestic haul. It has yet to beat Sairat’s (2018) ₹80.98 crore collection.

About Raja Shivaji

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{{^usCountry}} Raja Shivaji is written and directed by Riteish and produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Ritiesh and Genelia, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja Shivaji is written and directed by Riteish and produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Ritiesh and Genelia, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to PTI, Riteish described the Maratha ruler as a childhood superhero whose legacy has been passed down through generations of his family. “The first story that every Maharashtrian boy hears is of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When my dad (late Vilasrao Deshmukh) was sworn in as the chief minister for the first time, when he went to Mantralaya, the first namaste is to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that's how it's ingrained into everyone's lives and veins and blood. That's what he means to us,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to PTI, Riteish described the Maratha ruler as a childhood superhero whose legacy has been passed down through generations of his family. “The first story that every Maharashtrian boy hears is of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When my dad (late Vilasrao Deshmukh) was sworn in as the chief minister for the first time, when he went to Mantralaya, the first namaste is to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that's how it's ingrained into everyone's lives and veins and blood. That's what he means to us,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“There would be discussions about his valour (at home), and one of my earliest stories on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was told to me by my mother and father,” added Riteish. The film received mixed reviews upon its release, but the cast received praise for their performances. It remains to be seen how the film fares in its third week.

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