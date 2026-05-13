Raja Shivaji box office collection day 13: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady, crosses ₹75 crore mark

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 13: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji released in theatres on May 1. The much-awaited Marathi film had a bumper opening and performed decently in the first week. However, after the weekend growth, the film recorded an expected dip at the box office on its second week. Based on the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king, the film has performed significantly better in the Marathi market than its Hindi version. Here’s how the film is performing so far. Raja Shivaji box office collection day 13: Riteish Deshmukh in a still in and as Raja Shivaji from the film.

Raja Shivaji box office update The latest report from Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has collected ₹1.90 crore on its second Wednesday. This takes its domestic collection to ₹75.05 crore net so far. The film, which had an opening of ₹11.35 crore and collected ₹10.55 crore on its first Saturday and ₹12 crore on its first Sunday, ended its first week with a ₹52.65 crore haul. On its second Sunday, the film picked up a little, managing to collect ₹6.80 crore.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Riteish and Genelia, it also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. After the film's release, Riteish took to Instagram and shared a video where he urged viewers not to share videos from the film and post spoilers.

A few days ago, Riteish spoke to HT’s The Right Angle, in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle about the film. He went on to talk about the film’s budget and said, “About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything.”

He also opined about actors’ fees and budgets becoming part of the regular film culture and asked, “Budget se kya lena dena hai? (Why does the budget matter?) If someone asks me about the budget, I ask them, how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it? They say ₹100 or ₹250-300. I reply that’s the budget. One should stop talking about it. Let it be magical, you just go and experience the film.”