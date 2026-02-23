The wait is over: Sonal Kalra returns with a power-packed Season 3 of The Right Angle

Fans can look forward to witnessing the unfiltered energy of Shilpa Shetty and a host of other A-listers who are ready to move past the PR scripts. The Right Angle isn’t just like any other talk show. It is a space where some of the industry’s biggest names come to talk about what truly matters, from the mechanics of filmmaking to the quiet moments behind the camera.

From Aamir Khan’s meticulous insights to Akshay Kumar’s high-octane energy, The Right Angle has long been the preferred destination for the icons of Indian cinema. Season 3 continues this tradition of excellence, bringing a new wave of legendary guests to the hot seat.

With over 20 million viewers already tuning in over Season 1 and 2, Season 3 is officially here, and set to be bigger, bolder and more unfiltered than ever before. In a world of fleeting viral moments, Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor ( Entertainment & Lifestyle) at Hindustan Times, is known to be one of the most trusted voices in the entertainment industry. Her ability to cut through the noise and provide a grounded, authentic perspective has turned the show into a cultural staple for millions of viewers.

While the headlines capture the surface, the real story often lies deep beneath. After two blockbuster seasons, Hindustan Times is back with an all-new season of its premier digital series, The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, presented by Kalyan Jewellers. The series is produced by Gautam Thakker Films.

Capturing the true pulse of Indian cinema One of the USPs of The Right Angle is its ability to be in the right place at the right time. Whether it was catching the Saiyaara craze at its peak with Mohit Suri or delving into global viral sensations like the Labubu trend with directors like Rohit Shetty, the show has, at several instances, dictated the conversation rather than just following it.

Season 3 doubles down on this Real-Time Influence. By bringing together sharp analysis with exclusive scoops, the show provides a 360-degree view of the entertainment landscape. It bridges the gap between the frontlines of global trends and the core of Bollywood, making it essential viewing for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve.

A premium experience for a digital generation The show’s reach across the vast Hindustan Times digital ecosystem makes it a powerhouse for connecting with urban trend-setters. This is the audience that consumes, shares and ultimately decides what’s next in pop culture.

For brand partners, Season 3 offers a unique opportunity for high-impact integration. With past successes across diverse sectors such as beauty, tech, lifestyle and automotive, the show provides visibility and in addition, it also offers brand credibility through its association with the legacy of Hindustan Times.

“Season 3 is designed to be as dynamic as the digital age we live in. We are digging deeper, asking tougher questions, and bringing our viewers closer to their favourite stars than ever before.”

Where to tune in The ultimate authority on news and entertainment, The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra remains committed to journalistic integrity served with a touch of wit. As the new season kicks off, viewers can expect a rhythmic, high-energy format that respects their time while satisfying their hunger for authentic content.

As Sonal Kalra often says before diving into the heart of a story: “Let’s get the right angle on this.”

So, make sure you don’t miss a single episode of the new season. With the Season Premiere live on February 20th, tune in to catch all the action and exclusive interviews on the official YouTube channels and digital platforms of Hindustan Times and HT City.

The legends are back, the cameras are rolling, and the truth is finally taking centre stage. Watch all the episodes here.

Note to Readers: The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra is a weekly editorial show. Season 3 is presented by Kalyan Jewellers.