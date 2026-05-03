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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady on Sunday, crosses 32 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji clashed with Ek Din in theatres. The film is a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

May 03, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh’s much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji has released in theatres to strong buzz, and it didn’t disappoint on day one, setting a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. Lets us take a look at how the film performed on its first Sunday. (Also read: Emotional Riteish Deshmukh thanks fans for positive response to Raja Shivaji, requests them not to post spoilers)

Raja Shivaji box office update

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh at the trailer launch of the film. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

The latest update of Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji collected 10.43 crore on Sunday. It is almost the same as the haul on Saturday, which stood at 10.55 crore. The film collected 11.35 crore on its opening day. This brings the total India gross collections to 37.48 crore and the total India net to 32.33 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji has been released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi. Let us see the breakdown of how the film performed across its shows. The film collected 3.52 crore from its Hindi shows and 6.91 crore from its Marathi shows. Although the film clashed with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, it did not impact the haul of Raja Shivaji. Ek Din crashed at the box office on its second day, earning less than 1 crore.

About Raja Shivaji

He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."

 
riteish deshmukh marathi film shivaji
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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