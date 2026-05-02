Emotional Riteish Deshmukh thanks fans for positive response to Raja Shivaji, requests them not to post spoilers

Riteish shared a video where he was seen talking directly to fans. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

Raja Shivaji opened to a strong response in theatres on May 1. Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh is grateful to audiences for all the love to the film but he has a special request to them as well. He took to Instagram and shared a video where he urged viewers not to share videos from the film and post spoilers. (Also read: Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh film surpasses Manikarnika's opening; collects ₹11 crore )

He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."

He also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie."

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, "On the acting front, Riteish Deshmukh gives the role his all and, for the most part, manages to convince. The impact, however, might have been stronger had the runtime been trimmed. Genelia Deshmukh, his real-life partner, is wonderful in her part as Saibai. Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt deliver solid performances, each adding value to the film. Salman Khan should be dubbed Cameo Khan from this point on.

Overall, Raja Shivaji is a film that commands respect more than it commands engagement. The intent is noble, the scale undeniable. But for all it's visual grandeur, it doesn’t translate into a consistent, gripping cinematic experience. It soars in parts, especially towards the end. But as a whole, it remains a spectacle that you admire more than you feel."