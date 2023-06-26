Rajat Bedi reveals his parts were edited out in Koi Mil Gaya, recalls his 'biggest disappointment': I was frustrated

Rajat Bedi played the character of Raj Saxena in Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya (2003). In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he was frustrated after the film released because even though he had a lot of work in Koi Mil Gaya, his parts were edited out of the final cut. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan unveils his first look in new still from Fighter, fans call it 'Top Gun copy')

About Koi Mil Gaya

Rajat Bedi played a supporting role in the 2003 film Koi...Mil Gaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Koi Mil Gaya was a science fiction directed by Rajesh Roshan. It starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The film also featured actor Rekha.

Rajat on how his scenes were cut from Koi Mil Gaya

Speaking on The Mukesh Khanna show, Rajat Bedi revealed that he felt stuck in the industry. When asked why did he feel that way, Rajat said that although he got a good break with Koi Mil Gaya, he did not get any benefit from the film because in the final cut his scenes were cut from the film. He said in Hindi, “I went to Canada at a point where I was feeling frustrated with my work in the industry. Films worked, there was no bigger hit than Koi Mil Gaya but it did not benefit me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added, "Because even though I had done a lot of work in that film, my track with Preity Zinta, and Hrithik's track with her...but when the final edit appeared my track was cut. My biggest disappointment was that when the film released, I was completely cut out from the promotions of the film... I was very disappointed because as an actor you have certain expectations."

Rajat on facing obstacles

In the same interview, Rajat opened up about how he faced many roadblocks in that phase of his career where he was either edited out of good parts in movies or his cheques would get bounced after the work. So at that point of time, he was frustrated and was constantly asking himself how will he be able to grow if these matters continued.

Rajat's projects so far

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajat is also known for playing a negative role in Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer Partner. His other films include Rakht, Aksar and Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON