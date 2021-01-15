Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Noted film critic Rajeev Masand joined filmmaker Karan Johar's talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone (DCA) as Chief Operating Officer. Johar had announced the talent management venture in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh.

Sajdeh's talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages sportspersons such as Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh.

Rajeev, 41, worked as a journalist and critic in the entertainment industry for over two decades. As COO, he will now focus on development at Dharma Cornerstone Agency through various avenues for each individual.

"Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

"Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry," a statement from the company read.

It further said that Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) aims to become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.

Masand started his career at the age of 16 when he joined The Times of India newspaper as a reporter. Over the years, he worked with several leading publications and has been awarded ‘Best Entertainment Critic’ by the National Television (NT) Awards. He used to review Bollywood and Hollywood films released in India in his weekend show Now Showing.

Meanwhile, Johar's frequent detractor, actor Kangana Ranaut, took a swipe at the filmmaker for hiring Masand.

In 2017, the actor called Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his chat show, leading to a much publicised enmity with him.

Taking a jibe at Masand on his appointment, Ranaut criticised him for writing blind items about actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June last year.

"Rajeev wrote the most poisonous blind items about Shushant and me, he openly licked mediocre star kids and gave negative reviews to genuinely good films, even as a journalist he was always KJO minion. Good he left jurno facade and joined KJO officially (sic)," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

In another post, she said, "This is how movie mafia hijacks key people in every place, agents/critics/journalists/distributors/award jury they plant their minions in your personal life to ruin you from every angle, they ban you n ruin your image, many succumb few survive. Need strict laws in movie industry (sic)."