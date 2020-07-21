e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Journalist Rajeev Masand records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Journalist Rajeev Masand records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Journalist Rajeev Masand reached the Bandra police station to record his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor died on June 14.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rajeev Masand at Bandra police station.
Rajeev Masand at Bandra police station.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand will be recording his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Tuesday. He reached Bandra Police station on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the police recorded statements of mental health professionals who were being consulted by the late actor. Their “statements were recorded over the last three- four days” by the Bandra police who are probing the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe told PTI.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14 in what the police said was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Rajput’s friend Sandip Singh, among others. Rajput’s friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police.

Last week, Rhea had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his suicide. “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she tweeted.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said there was no need for a probe by any central agency as the Mumbai Police’s investigation is going in the right direction and no foul play was found. “Mumbai Police are capable of conducting the probe and are doing it in the right way. They are probing every possible angle related to the case and have not come across any foul play. All details will be shared once the probe is completed,” he had said.

After Rajput’s death, Deshmukh had tweeted that the police were investigating the alleged cause of “clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry” behind the death.

