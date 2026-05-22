Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran blushes, hides her face during movie outing with co-star Vedang Raina

Naomika Saran, granddaughter of the late actor Rajesh Khanna, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Vedang Raina in a Maddock Films-backed film. The fresh pairing has already generated significant buzz online, and on Thursday, the two sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving a theatre together in Mumbai.

Naomika and Vedang spark buzz

Naomika Saran with co-star Vedang Raina. (Pic: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video circulating online shows Naomika and Vedang stepping into a lift after exiting PVR Juhu in Mumbai while paparazzi clicked their pictures. Naomika appeared shy, smiling and trying to hide her face from the cameras, while Vedang also smiled for the photographers and laughed at her reaction.

The duo kept their outing casual. Naomika wore jeans, a T-shirt, and a grey hoodie, while Vedang opted for a black hoodie paired with black pants. Their appearance together has now fuelled speculation about a possible romance. For the unversed, Naomika Saran is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinke is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Vedang’s reported breakup with Khushi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vedang’s reported breakup with Khushi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vedang was previously rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, after the two made their Hindi film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. They were frequently spotted together at parties and dinner outings. However, reports earlier this year suggested that the two had parted ways after dating for nearly two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vedang was previously rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, after the two made their Hindi film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. They were frequently spotted together at parties and dinner outings. However, reports earlier this year suggested that the two had parted ways after dating for nearly two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After his debut, Vedang went on to star in Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. He is also part of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari.

Khushi, on the other hand, has appeared in projects like Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. Both films failed to impress audiences and were heavily criticised by reviewers. As per reports, Khushi will next be seen in Mom 2, which is bankrolled by her father and producer Boney Kapoor. The first film, Mom, starred Khushi's mother Sridevi in the lead role and was a success at the box office. The film is directed by Girish Kohli and also features Karishma Tanna and Jisshu Sengupta.

About Naomika and Vedang’s film

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While details about Naomika and Vedang’s upcoming film are still under wraps, leaked photos and videos from the set reportedly revealed the title to be Jaan Hai Tu Meri. The film is being directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The actors reportedly wrapped up shooting for the project in April this year.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON