Twinkle Khanna’s niece Naomika Saran mobbed by paparazzi, internet calls it ‘harassment’

Naomika Saran, the granddaughter of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and niece of Twinkle Khanna, was the centre of an uncomfortable media frenzy on Thursday after being aggressively followed by paparazzi during a public outing in Mumbai. Naomika Saran faced aggressive paparazzi during a public outing, prompting widespread condemnation online.

Naomika hounded by photographers

In a video that has now surfaced online, the 20-year-old is seen exiting a store when she is suddenly surrounded by a group of photographers. Naomika appears uncomfortable upon noticing the cameras. She attempts to avoid them by changing her route, but quickly realises there is no clear path.

With no choice, she briskly walked through the crowd as multiple paparazzi followed her, some coming alarmingly close with their cameras. Despite her clear discomfort, Naomika remained composed and offered a polite “thank you” before swiftly getting into her car. Her unease was visible until she drove away, sparking widespread concern and criticism online. Watch the video here.

Internet reacts

Social media users quickly condemned the incident, accusing the paparazzi of crossing boundaries. Comments flooded in calling the behaviour “harassment” and “disrespectful.”

One user wrote, “How cheap are these paps, tameez naam ki cheez hi nahi hai in mein (they don't have any manners),” while another added, “Made her so uncomfortable… No sense of respect!”.

Another user wrote, "Who allows them to record with a mobile like this?". A user mentioned, "Feel really bad for her! This ridiculous papz culture could cause these people to trip or fall or slip..anything!"

Amid the backlash, others also praised Naomika for handling the situation with grace and poise.

About Naomika

Naomika is the daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna and Delhi-based businessman Sameer Saran and the niece of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. She is also the granddaughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna, and Dimple Kapadia. While she has largely stayed away from the public eye, it has been reported that she will make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda.