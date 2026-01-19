Vedang Raina spotted with Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor breakup buzz

The paparazzi went into a frenzy as Vedang and Naomika were seen exiting producer Dinesh Vijan’s office in Mumbai with scripts in hand. The two reportedly spent time inside for a script reading session at the Maddock Films office. While Naomika made a quick exit in her car, Vedang stayed behind, further fueling rumours that the project is in its final pre-production stages.

A fresh pair is all set to take over the silver screen! Bollywood’s latest on-screen couple, Vedang Raina and the industry’s newest debutante Naomika Saran, were recently spotted at the Maddock Films office, and the internet is already buzzing with #VedangNaomika theories. With scripts in hand and a palpable new project energy, here is the lowdown on why this duo is the talk of the town.

Maddock Films plans a 2026 rom-com explosion The collaboration is for an upcoming romantic comedy under the Maddock Films banner, known for hits like Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019). This yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors by mid-2026. Insiders suggest the movie will be a breezy, new-age romance that perfectly fits the Gen-Z vibe both actors bring to the table.

As for the actors, this film will mark Naomika Saran's debut. The starlet isn't just a new face; she carries the legacy of Bollywood royalty. As the daughter of Rinke Khanna and the granddaughter of the legendary Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, expectations are sky-high. A source had previously told mid-day: “Naomika has been training over the past year, undergoing acting and dance workshops. Dinesh and his team were clear that they didn’t want to announce her debut until she was completely ready.”

And when it comes to Vedang — after his debut in The Archies (2023) and a gritty performance in Jigra (2024) alongside Alia Bhatt, Vedang is officially in his leading-man era. Interestingly, reports suggest he stepped into this role after Agastya Nanda had to exit due to scheduling conflicts. The source had also added: “Vedang and Naomika have great chemistry. When the team saw them together, it just clicked. Vedang is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film and will then move to this movie,” added the source.” Vedang is currently busy with an Imtiaz Ali project, but he’s slated to jump straight into this Maddock rom-com next. What do you think of this couple?