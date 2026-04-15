Rajesh Kumar says lead stars are ‘insecure’ about the supporting cast: ‘Some great actors won’t even look at you'

Indian cinema has long been driven by the star system. However, it is not just the lead star who contributes to a film’s success, but also the supporting cast and crew. In a recent podcast with Aftab Puttoo, actor Rajesh Kumar, best known for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Saiyaara, spoke about the class system on film sets, revealing that on many occasions, lead stars do not even speak to supporting cast members.

Rajesh Kumar says lead actors are insecure of supporting cast

Rajesh Kumar talks about lead actors not rehearsing with supporting cast anymore.

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Rajesh spoke about how people in the industry have been divided into categories. He explained that if one visits the set of a big film, they will notice that only four or five people, the director, cinematographer, main actors and the lead writer, are involved in discussions, while the rest are not considered important.

Rajesh further added that while he has never worked with Amitabh Bachchan, he has heard that the veteran actor likes to rehearse his scenes with supporting cast members. However, he mentioned that lately, not many lead actors rehearse with the supporting cast. He said, "They don’t have any interaction with the secondary cast, and that is why the film suffers, because sometimes people think that the secondary actor might overshadow us. They make it so that the secondary cast gets their lines at the last moment. This way, the actor is just consumed with learning the lines."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing his own experience, he said, “I have worked with some ‘great actors’ who will not look at you and will ask the associate, ‘Yeh aisa kyu bol rahe hain (Why is he saying this)? No, we don’t need rehearsal. We will go for a take.’ I am just saying that we need to get out of this system.” Rajesh Kumar's recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his own experience, he said, “I have worked with some ‘great actors’ who will not look at you and will ask the associate, ‘Yeh aisa kyu bol rahe hain (Why is he saying this)? No, we don’t need rehearsal. We will go for a take.’ I am just saying that we need to get out of this system.” Rajesh Kumar's recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh was last seen in the movie Saiyaara, which also featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, the film emerged as a blockbuster and became the highest-grossing romantic film in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh was last seen in the movie Saiyaara, which also featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, the film emerged as a blockbuster and became the highest-grossing romantic film in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He will next be seen in the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Kubbra Sait and others in key roles. The film's first look was revealed today, April 14, and it received mixed reactions. Many even compared it to Govinda's 2006 film Sandwich. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will next be seen in the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Kubbra Sait and others in key roles. The film's first look was revealed today, April 14, and it received mixed reactions. Many even compared it to Govinda's 2006 film Sandwich. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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