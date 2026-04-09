Rajesh Kumar says Satish Shah would have been ‘the happiest’ to see Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar success

Late actor Satish Shah continues to live on in the memories, jokes and everyday conversations of his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars. Actor Rajesh Kumar recently opened up about how deeply the late actor is still missed and shared that Satish would have been especially thrilled to see his close friend and batchmate, Rakesh Bedi, receive a fresh wave of love for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Rajesh Kumar reveals how Satish Shah would have reacted to Rakesh Bedi receiving love for Dhurandhar.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Rajesh revealed that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast still remembers Satish Shah fondly and often feels his presence in their conversations. He shared that whenever the co-stars chat on their WhatsApp group, the first meme or joke that gets forwarded somehow ends up reminding them of Satish Shah, even unknowingly. He added that if Ratna Pathak Shah forwards something, someone in the group inevitably remarks that Satish Shah would have had the perfect reply to it, or that “Kaka” would definitely have said something hilarious about it.

Rajesh Kumar talks about how Satish Shah and Rakesh Bed Rajesh further said that Satish would have been delighted to see Rakesh Bedi soaking in all the appreciation coming his way for Dhurandhar today. He said, “I don’t think he has gone, he’s just there. He would have been the happiest to see Rakesh Bedi today. They were batchmates from FTII. Satish ji, Rakesh Bedi sir and David Dhawan were all batchmates.”

Rakesh Bedi essayed the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. The actor has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also featured a major twist involving his character, which became one of the biggest talking points among audiences. Even his co-stars, including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, have praised his performance in the film.

Satish Shah and Rakesh Bedi worked together in Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron as well as the TV show Ye Jo Hai Zindagi in the 80s.

Rajesh Kumar also spoke about how Dhurandhar has brought renewed attention to Rakesh Bedi’s earlier body of work. He recalled that after the film’s success, Rakesh sent him a poem to describe the phase he had gone through in his career. Rajesh said that Rakesh explained it with the metaphor of sitting in a maikhana with an empty glass, waiting patiently for someone to finally pour liquor into it. He added, “Aaj saare log khod khod ke nikaal rahe hain, ki oh acha yeh ismein bhi the (Today, people are digging things up and saying, ‘Oh, so he was in this too!).” Rajesh said Rakesh told him that this was exactly how he had been waiting. He further explained that Rakesh compared Uri to the empty glass he had been holding, while Dhurandhar was the moment someone finally came and filled it.

Satish Shah and Rakesh Bedi’s bond After Satish Shah’s death, Rakesh had shared an emotional post revealing that the two were not just classmates, but also flatmates and lifelong friends. Satish died in October last year due to a sudden heart attack.