Ahaan Panday to reunite with Mohit Suri for another romantic drama after Saiyaara success

Actor Ahaan Panday made his debut with filmmaker Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara, which earned him immense fame and accolades. Now, Ahaan is all set to reunite with Mohit for an upcoming romantic drama. Ahaan Panday made his debut with Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday to work with Mohit Suri According to Variety India, Ahaan will headline Mohit Suri's next romantic drama for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

“Mohit finished writing the plot for his new film, a romcom with an older guy and a younger girl. But that didn’t work out with the actor he had in mind. It was Aditya Chopra who suggested he make another rom-com with Ahaan. Since his second film is an action film in which he plays a gangster, the producer felt that the duo returning with romance is something the audiences would lap up,” read the report.

The portal mentioned that following the success of Saiyaara, expectations are riding high on director Mohit’s next project. While several names had been doing the rounds regarding the film’s casting, it has now been confirmed that Ahaan has been roped in for the upcoming venture.

“Presently, Mohit is rewriting the script to fit Ahaan. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year,” it further mentioned.

At the moment, Ahaan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance. The film also features Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. In this project, Ahaan will take on the action-romance genre in the upcoming film.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara became a phenomenon after its release in theatres last year in July. The romantic drama grossed ₹577 crore worldwide, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, but also the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It also catapulted its two leads to overnight stardom, particularly among the younger audiences. Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet Padda, who had earlier worked in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, made her first leading role appearance in films with this project. The film was also backed by the production banner YRF.

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician, Krish, who finds love with a budding journalist and poet, Vaani Batra. Their relationship faces several challenges, and how they overcome them forms the crux of the story. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with particular praise for the chemistry between the leads. It is available to watch on Netflix.