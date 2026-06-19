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Rajkumar Hirani says Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's characters will face mid-life crisis in 3 Idiots sequel

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revealed that the sequel to 3 Idiots will explore the lives of the main characters 15-20 years later.

Jun 19, 2026 06:08 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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After Aamir Khan confirmed the sequel to 3 Idiots, fans have been waiting for an update on the film, and recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared insights into the much-anticipated sequel and where the story of the 3 Idiots — Aamir Khan's Rancho, R Madhavan's Farhan Qureshi, and Sharman Joshi's Raju Rastogi — will take them.

'They are experiencing mid-life crisis'

Rajkumari Hirani shared an update on 3 Idiots sequel.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Hirani shared that he and his writing partner, Abhijat Joshi, are currently developing the sequel's story and script. Sharing their plans for where to take the story of the film's three lead characters, he said, "There is a lot of work left. It's primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It's not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?"

'There will be a big message'

The original film delivered the message that one should follow their dreams and not get caught up in the rat race. A person truly succeeds in life if they follow their passion. The film inspired many worldwide with its message. Speaking to the website, Hirani confirmed that, like the original film, the sequel too will have a message, and it will be a 'big one.' He said, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."

Aamir confirms sequel

 
aamir khan
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