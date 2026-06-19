Rajkumar Hirani says Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's characters will face mid-life crisis in 3 Idiots sequel

After Aamir Khan confirmed the sequel to 3 Idiots, fans have been waiting for an update on the film, and recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared insights into the much-anticipated sequel and where the story of the 3 Idiots — Aamir Khan's Rancho, R Madhavan's Farhan Qureshi, and Sharman Joshi's Raju Rastogi — will take them.

'They are experiencing mid-life crisis'

Rajkumari Hirani shared an update on 3 Idiots sequel.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Hirani shared that he and his writing partner, Abhijat Joshi, are currently developing the sequel's story and script. Sharing their plans for where to take the story of the film's three lead characters, he said, "There is a lot of work left. It's primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It's not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?"

'There will be a big message'

The original film delivered the message that one should follow their dreams and not get caught up in the rat race. A person truly succeeds in life if they follow their passion. The film inspired many worldwide with its message. Speaking to the website, Hirani confirmed that, like the original film, the sequel too will have a message, and it will be a 'big one.' He said, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."

Aamir confirms sequel

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{{^usCountry}} In April, during an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir confirmed the sequel. He said, “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later." About 3 Idiots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, during an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir confirmed the sequel. He said, “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later." About 3 Idiots {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Aamir Khan-starrer remains one of the most beloved films in Hindi cinema. The film's phrase, "All is well," became immensely popular among audiences and turned into a catchphrase. The original film was written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While it starred Aamir, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya played supporting characters. The film won three National Awards and was a massive hit in India. It also rose to popularity in China and was a big hit there. It was remade in Tamil as Nanban (2012), while a Mexican remake, 3 Idiotas, was released in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aamir Khan-starrer remains one of the most beloved films in Hindi cinema. The film's phrase, "All is well," became immensely popular among audiences and turned into a catchphrase. The original film was written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While it starred Aamir, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya played supporting characters. The film won three National Awards and was a massive hit in India. It also rose to popularity in China and was a big hit there. It was remade in Tamil as Nanban (2012), while a Mexican remake, 3 Idiotas, was released in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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