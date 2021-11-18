Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all smiles in unseen pics from their wedding

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub has shared unseen pictures of newlywed couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa from their wedding. Taking to Instagram, Zeeshan shared the photos, in which the couple were dressed in their wedding attires.

In the pictures, Patralekhaa stood between Rajkummar Rao and Zeeshan Ayyub as they posed indoors smiling for the lens. Zeeshan wore a white kurta pyjama under a cream coloured Nehru jacket.

Sharing the pictures, Zeeshan wrote, "Mere bhai ki shaadi (My brother's wedding)…(red heart emojis)...Two of the most genuine people, marry each other...they are truly made for each other…congratulations @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa …much (red heart emoji)."

Rajkummar tied the knot with Patralekhaa in Chandigarh on Monday (November 15). The couple dated for over a decade before tying the knot.

For her wedding, Patralekhaa draped a traditional red buti saree by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She added a matching red veil with a Bengali verse written on it which roughly translates to, “I surrender all my love to you.” Rajkummar opted for an embroidered ivory jacket along with a silk kurta-churidar, and a red turban.

On Monday, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar shared the news of their wedding on their respective Instagram pages. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa shared photos and wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...”

The duo acted together in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film Citylights.