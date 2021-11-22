Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pose for happy post-wedding pic with her full family. See here

Actor Patralekhaa's sister, Parnalekha Paul posted a family picture on Instagram. In the picture, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao were seen posing for the camera with Patralekhaa's siblings and her mother.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Actor Patralekhaa's sister, Parnalekha Paul posted a family picture with her mother, brother, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

On Monday, Parnalekha shared a family picture on Instagram with the newest addition to the family, Rajkummar. She captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

In the picture, Parnalekha posed with her elder sister, Patralekhaa, her brother Agnish Paul, her mother Papri Paul and her brother-in-law, Rajkummar. Agnish and Rajkummar were seen holding Patralekhaa’s pooches Dude and Gaga.

Parnalekha earlier shared a picture from Patralekhaa's wedding, where the siblings were seen laughing. She remembered their late father and wrote, “Missed you Papa.” Patralekhaa also commented on the picture. She wrote, “Us.”

On Wednesday, the newlywed couple was spotted by the paparazzi. They were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport as they posed for pictures. Rajkummar wore a loose white shirt and white pants, while Patralekhaa donned a red saree. As both of them smiled for the paparazzi, one photographer called Patralekhaa ‘bhabhi ji’. She looked at Rajkummar, repeated what the photographer said, and burst out laughing.

On November 15, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh. Sharing the first photos from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding. “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever,” she wrote. 

