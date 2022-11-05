Rajkummar Rao says he didn’t get lead role roles due to looks

Actor Rajkummar Rao recalled the time when he faced problems while auditioning for lead roles in films. At an event, he said that his past rejections were mainly due to his looks. The actor admitted that he might not be the most good-looking man but it was filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee who went for his talent instead of looks. Also read: Rajkummar Rao on his struggle

Rajkummar Rao made his screen debut in Rann as a newsreader. He was noticed in Dibakar Banerjee’s hit, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which paved his way in Bollywood. He will be next seen in Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling, releasing on November 11.

During the promotion of the film, Rajkummar told Indian Today, “There was a time when I would never get to audition for hero’s role. I was told to audition for his friend’s role. I know I am not the most good-looking man in the room but Dibakar Banerjee saw something in me.”

Rajkummar had previously also shared how he faced rejection over ridiculours things relating to his appearance. While some told him he wasn’t tall enough to be a lead, others questioned his built. Someone even rejected him due to his eyebrow shape.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. He is now only days away from filmmaker Vasant Bala’s dark comedy, Monica, O My Darling. In it, he will be co-starring Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. Produced by Sanjay Routray & Sarita Patil, the film promises a mad ride around love, heartbreaks, blackmail and a murder mystery.

Sharing details about the film, Vasan Bala earlier said in a statement, "I am excited for the audience to get a glimpse into the world of Monica O My Darling and be a part of this dark humored crime mystery. I cannot wait for the audience to see what a fabulous job the cast has done, and it's been a terrific ride collaborating with Matchbox Shots, who have been absolutely superb and I always look forward to working with Netflix and creating ground-breaking, binge-worthy content."

