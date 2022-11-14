Rajkummar Rao wants to have a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill: 'Bindas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her YouTube channel and shared the first episode of her chat show- Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She invited actor Rajkummar Rao as her first guest. Rajkummar discussed his life, career, and also his plans about having children in future. He shared that he wants to have a daughter like Shehnaaz. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill, Rajkummar Rao dance on her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Watch)

During the episode Shehnaaz asked him when he is planning to have a child. Rajkummar is married to actor Patralekha. The two tied the knot last year. Rajkummar blushed, laughed and replied, “When am I having a baby? Even my parents don't ask me this." He then added, “To be honest, I have not thought about it Shehnaaz. I just feel like I am still a small kid.” Shehnaaz then said, “It is okay, koi baat nhi, Acha theek hai jab mann kare tab kar lena. (Have baby when you want to have).” To this, Rajkummar replied, “meri beti ho, toh mai chahta hoon aap jaisi ho, ek dam bindaas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented (If I have a daughter, I want her to be like you, carefree, sweet, simple, beautiful)."

Reacting to the video, one of Shehnaaz's fans wrote, “She has different aura that attracts people instantly..her unfiltered nature her raw personality is addictive..this show is another chance for us to see unfiltered shehnaaz.” Another fan commented, “The best thing about #ShehnaazGill is her spontaneity and the fact that she is so effortlessly funny. We have seen that in BB..there can never be a dull moment when she is around.” Other fan wrote, “This whole episode is full on fun spreading positivity, hope and happiness.”

Rajkummar was recently seen in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling, which released on Netflix on

Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON