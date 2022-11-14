Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao wants to have a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill: 'Bindas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented'

Rajkummar Rao wants to have a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill: 'Bindas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented'

bollywood
Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:39 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill invited Rajkummar Rao as the first guest for her chat show- Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Rajkummar confessed he wants to have a daughter like Shehnaaz.

Rajkummar Rao with Shehnaaz Gill.
Rajkummar Rao with Shehnaaz Gill.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her YouTube channel and shared the first episode of her chat show- Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She invited actor Rajkummar Rao as her first guest. Rajkummar discussed his life, career, and also his plans about having children in future. He shared that he wants to have a daughter like Shehnaaz. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill, Rajkummar Rao dance on her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Watch)

During the episode Shehnaaz asked him when he is planning to have a child. Rajkummar is married to actor Patralekha. The two tied the knot last year. Rajkummar blushed, laughed and replied, “When am I having a baby? Even my parents don't ask me this." He then added, “To be honest, I have not thought about it Shehnaaz. I just feel like I am still a small kid.” Shehnaaz then said, “It is okay, koi baat nhi, Acha theek hai jab mann kare tab kar lena. (Have baby when you want to have).” To this, Rajkummar replied, “meri beti ho, toh mai chahta hoon aap jaisi ho, ek dam bindaas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented (If I have a daughter, I want her to be like you, carefree, sweet, simple, beautiful)."

Reacting to the video, one of Shehnaaz's fans wrote, “She has different aura that attracts people instantly..her unfiltered nature her raw personality is addictive..this show is another chance for us to see unfiltered shehnaaz.” Another fan commented, “The best thing about #ShehnaazGill is her spontaneity and the fact that she is so effortlessly funny. We have seen that in BB..there can never be a dull moment when she is around.” Other fan wrote, “This whole episode is full on fun spreading positivity, hope and happiness.”

Rajkummar was recently seen in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling, which released on Netflix on

Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release in 2023.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehnaaz gill rajkummar rao
shehnaaz gill rajkummar rao

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out