Rajpal Yadav doesn't feel happy when he's called a comedian: 'It's such a small category'

Rajpal Yadav has worked in over 200 movies as an actor in his 25-year career; most of these have been comedy roles. His recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is having a good run at the box office, also features him in such a role. However, the actor has said that he doesn't like the tag of a comedian, calling it ‘a small category’. Also Read| Rajpal Yadav poses in Kartik Aaryan's arms at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success bash, attends with wife Radha. See here

The actor explained in a new interview that he always sees himself in the lead role even when he is playing a supporting character, which is why he isn't particularly elated when someone limits him to the comedy genre.

Asked if he had the ambitions to become a lead actor when he came to Mumbai, Rajpal told YouTuber CurlyTales, "(In my opinion) I play the lead only, some character has length and some has strength. I have never been able to think that I am playing a supporting role. According to the director's interpretation, we are all students in front of the camera. That's why I don't feel happy when someone calls me a comedian. I can also not be upset about it when people want me to give their love like this, but I believe that my name has been put into such a small category - a comedian." The actor also revealed that he lives like a 'serious' person in real life so he can do comedy in reel life (films).

Rajpal, who has been married to Radha Yadav since 2003, said in the interview that getting her approval on his films is the most difficult task. He recalled how she had stayed silent after he took her to the screening of one of his films. He said, "I asked her 'is everything okay,' and her response was, 'tumhe aisi filmein karni chahiye (should you do such kind of films)?' She didn't like the film or my role."

Rajpal's latest release is Ardh, which began streaming on Zee5 on June 10. The film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Rubina Dilaik, revolves around a man Shiva, played by Rajpal, who comes to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor.

