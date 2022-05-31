Rajpal Yadav poses in Kartik Aaryan's arms at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success bash, attends with wife Radha. See here

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed ₹100 crore at the domestic box office and continued to record good numbers in its second week, the cast and crew celebrated the achievement with a party. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay and others. A video from the bash shows Kartik lifting Rajpal in his arms to pose for the paparazzi. Also read: Kartik Aaryan eats 'papad-chawal' at roadside stall at 2 am to 'celebrate' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossing ₹100 crore. Watch

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared the video that showed Kartik having fun with Rajpal and Tabu. Kartik picked Rajpal in his arms at one moment to pose for photographers. He got candid with Tabu as well as she posed for pictures.

A fan reacted to the video, “Haha themmm!!!” Another said, “So adorable.” One more fan said, “100 crore congratulations.” A comment also read, “Rajpal Yadav is the star of the film.”

Rajpal Yadav with wife Radha, Tabu, Milind Gunaji, Ronit Roy with wife Neelam at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Rajpal attended the bash with his wife Radha Yadav. The couple posed for pictures together. Milind Gunaji, who plays the role of Thakur Vijender Singh in the film was also at the party. Among others were Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar, actor Ronit Roy with wife Neelam, actor Darshan Kumaar and filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Kiara, who is cast opposite Kartik in the film, wasn't spotted at the party. She is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor has been on a multi-city tour to promote the film with co-star Varun Dhawan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected another ₹30.64 crore in its second weekend, taking its collection to ₹122.69 crore. The film has already beaten the collections of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and is now on the way to cross the ₹150 crore mark. It is a standalone sequel to 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa that had Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

