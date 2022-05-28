Kartik Aaryan eats 'papad-chawal' at roadside stall at 2 am to 'celebrate' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossing 100 crore. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has continued promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 across several cities as the film gets closer to crossing ₹100 crore mark at the box office. He was promoting the film in Pune when it got extremely late and he could not find any restaurant to eat. The actor, who left for Kolkata soon after wrapping up the promotions in Pune, decided to have rice and papad at a roadside stall. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film set to cross ₹100 crore today

A video shared by a paparazzo account showed the actor eating from a plate while standing next to a car. The person recording the video noted that it was 2 am, before asking Kartik what is he eating. Kartik replies that it's papad and chawal (rice).

The person then noted that Kartik's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has (will soon) crossed the ₹100 crore milestone. The actor replied, "100 crore ki khushiyan yahi hai. Khaate to same hi hain sab. Kya karu? ₹100 crore kiya hai, papad khaa raha hu (This is my happiness after the film crossed ₹100 crore. Everyone eats the same food only. What can I do? Film has done ₹100 crore, I am eating papad here)?"

When asked why is he eating at a roadside stall, Kartik said, "Khaana nahi mila, dukaan nahi khol rahe (I didn't get food, they are not opening restaurants)." He noted that it was 2 in the morning but he was just coming back from the film promotions.

Fans showered love on the post, with one writing, "Kartik bhai is just like us- no attitude, simple man, and also cute." Another commented, “Very true, we do eat the same only. I really like this guy, bahut hi apne mohalle ka ladka wali feeling deta hai!! (he gives a vibe like your next door neighbour).”

Kartik had previously shared a glimpse of hectic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions in a video, that showed him falling asleep in the car to dozing off on the dining table as he got no rest in between the promotion schedules. Kartik had recently taken a day off from the promotions to attend the wedding of his manager Janahavi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, is a standalone sequel to the popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Anees Bazmee directorial collected ₹ 98.57 crore by the eighth day of its release. The film, set to cross the ₹100 crore mark on Saturday, will be Kartik's second film to do so after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

