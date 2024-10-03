Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon visit Govinda at hospital, give update on actor's health. Watch

Rajpal, Raveena visit Govinda

Govinda's Partner and Bhagam Bhag co-star Rajpal Yadav visited him on Wednesday evening. After the meeting, while leaving, Rajpal talked to the media. “He's recovering very well. He has such good karma that he's escaped what could've been a fatal tragedy. He's a legend, and among the top 10 actors in the 100 years of Hindi cinema. He's safe now. We only pray that he comes back and does a lot of work. Govinda bhaiya zindabad,” Rajpal said in Hindi. When asked when Govinda would be discharged, Rajpal asked the media to speak to the doctors instead.

Earlier in the day, Govinda's Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) co-star Raveena also paid him a visit. "He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery," she shared with ANI. On Tuesday, filmmaker David Dhawan also paid a visit to Govinda at the hospital. The actor and director have worked together on numerous films such as Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Raja Babu, Partner and Deewana Mastana.

Govinda's health update

Govinda has been shifted to a normal ward, his family said on Wednesday, a day after the actor was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off. The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday. Sharing a health update with the reporters, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja said the family is hoping for his speedy discharge from the hospital.

"Papa is getting better, God has been very kind. Please keep him in your prayers. He has been shifted from the ICU to the normal ward; everything is good now. He's healthy and happy. Please continue praying for him. He will be discharged very soon. He's been given drips and antibiotics, and we're hoping for a speedy discharge," Tina said.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019).