Rakesh Bedi says Dhurandhar's success hasn't changed him after David Dhawan's ‘chal badal gayi’ remark

Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi earned widespread acclaim for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge and has since been enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Earlier, filmmaker David Dhawan remarked that Rakesh had changed after the success of the film, and now, in an interview with ETimes, the actor has reacted to the comment.

Rakesh Bedi reacts to David Dhawan's remark

Rakesh Bedi hits back at David Dhawan's remark about him changing after Dhurandhar's success.

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Responding to David’s remark, Rakesh firmly stated that he has not changed despite the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. He said, “I don’t think too much about who has changed and who hasn’t. People change, and that’s okay. I know who I am. I have seen many ups and downs in my life. Like every actor, I have also gone through phases when I had no work and was sitting idle.”

He added, “In fact, I have seen even tougher days than that. But none of it affects me much. Whether life goes downhill or things go well, I try to remain the same. I don’t let success or failure change me. Recently, David Dhawan said in one of his interviews, ‘Rakesh ki toh chaal badal gayi hai (his walk has changed)’. Even if someone says that my walk has changed, I honestly feel I am still the same person.”

What David Dhawan had said

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, David opened up about working with Rakesh in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and said, “Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked in many of my films. He is in this one, too. I told him, ‘Fifty years ago, people didn’t recognise you, and they are discovering you only now’. He is a fine actor and has always been a good actor. I said, ‘You are crossing 70 and finally getting recognition’. But it’s very good. He fully deserved it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, David opened up about working with Rakesh in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and said, “Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked in many of my films. He is in this one, too. I told him, ‘Fifty years ago, people didn’t recognise you, and they are discovering you only now’. He is a fine actor and has always been a good actor. I said, ‘You are crossing 70 and finally getting recognition’. But it’s very good. He fully deserved it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether Rakesh had changed after the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, David said, “You can see the spark and the way he now walks. ‘Yaar teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai (your walk has changed, we stay in touch).’ He is my classmate; we were even ragged together at Film and Television Institute of India. It’s amazing.” About Dhurandhar The Revenge’s success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether Rakesh had changed after the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, David said, “You can see the spark and the way he now walks. ‘Yaar teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai (your walk has changed, we stay in touch).’ He is my classmate; we were even ragged together at Film and Television Institute of India. It’s amazing.” About Dhurandhar The Revenge’s success {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part film franchise starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles. The first part emerged as a massive success, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide at the box office. It set the stage for the sequel, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The second instalment became an even bigger blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its release on OTT platforms.

Rakesh Bedi’s upcoming film

Rakesh will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy and Rajesh Kumar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

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