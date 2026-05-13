‘Ab challan mat kaat dena’: Rakesh Bedi jokes with traffic police as cops turn fanboys in heartwarming encounter. Watch

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is winning the internet with a hilarious video that shows him getting recognised by traffic police officers for his role in Dhurandhar. The video shows the actor instantly slipping into his trademark comic timing and joking, “Ab challan mat kaat dena,” leaving everyone around him amused. Rakesh Bedi had a memorable encounter with traffic cops in Mumbai.

Rakesh Bedi gets recognised by traffic cops On Tuesday, a video from the latest episode of the YouTube show, The Bombay Journey, featuring Rakesh was posted on Instagram. The caption of the video read, “It’s not every day you see the traffic squad turn into fanboys!”

The video captured an unexpected star-struck moment at a traffic signal, where police officers spotted Rakesh and instantly broke into smiles. What could have been a routine stop soon turned into an impromptu fan interaction, with the officers showering praise on his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

One of the officers shook hands with him and was heard saying, “Jabardast picture hai Dhurandhar (It is too good),” adding that he had watched it in a theatre and really enjoyed it. Here, another traffic police officer is also seen joining the interaction and clicking a selfie with the actor.

All this time, they were unaware that the entire interaction was being captured on camera. The officer also further shared that he had also seen Tiranga, in which Rakesh was seen alongside Nana Patekar, and recalled his performances with Salman Khan as well.

Making the conversation more fun, Rakesh jokingly said, "Abhi mere gadi ka challan mat kaat dena (Don’t fine me now)." Following this, the officer burst into laughter.