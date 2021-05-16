Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakhi Sawant announces 'Hollywood, here I come' as she deepfakes herself into famous characters. Watch video
Rakhi Sawant in a still from her latest video.
Rakhi Sawant in a still from her latest video.
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant announces 'Hollywood, here I come' as she deepfakes herself into famous characters. Watch video

  • Rakhi Sawant's latest video is a fun watch for her fans. She has shared an edited video and announced 'Hollywood, here I come'. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:06 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has posted a new edited video and declared she would arrive in Hollywood. Taking to Instagram, she dropped the clip in which she deepfaked herself on some famous Hollywood characters.

Rakhi captioned it, "Hollywood - Here I come #nurserakhi #rakhisawant #actor #entertainment."

Fans showered the post with comments. One wrote, "Ap seriously hollywood ko deserve krte ho apke face bilkul hollywood k liye perfect hai (You seriously deserve Hollywood and your face is perfect for Hollywood) love you rakhi." Another one commented, "Amazing fantastic mind blowing super se upar wow nice beautiful your video Rakhi baby." A third wrote, "You look beautiful." Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Rakhi often shares FaceApp and ReFace videos and she has also shared videos with Hollywood characters earlier as well. She had shared a similar video in April and wrote, "Main Hollywood me agar kaam karungi to kaisa lagega #rakhisawant #biggboss14."

Rakhi was most recently seen in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She entered the show as a challenger, on the mid-season finale in December last year. She had an entertaining journey and made it to the finale. She quit the game on the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.

Also read: AR Rahman on Covid-19 crisis: We all are suffering together, and we will rise together

After her stint of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi shot for her digital debut, a web series. She shared videos from the sets for her fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rakhi sawant bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Anupam Kher is part of an initiative called Project Heal India.
Anupam Kher is part of an initiative called Project Heal India.
bollywood

Anupam Kher donates oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines to BMC

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share pictures and a video. The donation is part of his initiative, Project Heal India.
READ FULL STORY
The first consignment of ventilators and oxygen concentrators were dispatched to hospitals in Kanpur, Pune, Jammu, Bihar and Mumbai (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
The first consignment of ventilators and oxygen concentrators were dispatched to hospitals in Kanpur, Pune, Jammu, Bihar and Mumbai (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Anupam Kher helps distribute medical equipment pan-India

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
With the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc across the country, actor Anupam Kher has joined hands with Project Heal India to help distribute medical equipment across hospitals in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.