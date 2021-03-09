Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself as the late actor Sridevi, in the film Naagin. Rakhi in her Instagram post wrote that she was a big fan of Sridevi's, and asked her followers who should play the role if a remake were to be made.

She wrote, "I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast - see and put ur choices in comment." The video showed Rakhi's face digitally inserted into scenes from Naagin.

"Rubinav ko dasne wali hai ye (She'll bit Rubinav)," one person wrote in the comments, making a reference to her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi and the couple didn't get along on the show. Others commented that Rakhi looked good in the role herself.

Rakhi walked away with ₹14 lakh in the Bigg Boss finale, choosing to take the money rather than compete for the top prize. She said that she needed it for her mother's cancer treatment.

In the days since Bigg Boss ended, Rakhi has posted several updates about her mother and has been visited by many of her industry friends. She even thanked Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan, and his brother Sohail, for the emotional and financial support they've given her mother. Sohail via a social media post conveyed to Rakhi that she shouldn't hesitate before asking for his help.

She expressed her displeasure at Rubina not visiting her mother at the hospital, and told SpotboyE, Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but there was no response from her end)."