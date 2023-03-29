Rakhi Sawant is happy her divorce will be finalised soon: 'Hum azaad hona chahtein hain'

A month after claiming she will not divorce estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant has now said that she will soon get a divorce. Without naming him, Rakhi added that Adil may marry whosoever he wants to get married with. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she won't be able to forgive estranged husband Adil)

Rakhi Sawant reveals she will divorce Adil Khan Durrani soon.

“Meri khushi ka raaz? Mera divorce hone waala hai. Hum abhi azaad ho chuke hain (The secret to my happiness? I am getting divorce, I am free now). There are few things in life which one should leave and move on in life," Rakhi told the media in Mumbai when asked why she looked very happy.

Rakhi shared the video on her Instagram. She further said, “Hum Azaad ho jaana chahtein hain, ab use jiske saath shaadi karni hai Kar lene do (I want to be free now. Let him get married to whoever he wants).”

Rakhi announced her marriage with Adil earlier this year, and a few weeks later, filed an FIR against him accusing him of mishandling funds and, torturing her with domestic violence. She also claimed that he cheated on her. Adil was arrested in February.

Later, a viral paparazzi video showed Rakhi yelling on her phone that she will not divorce Adil. It appeared as if she was on a call with Adil. “Sochna bhi mat main tumhe divorce ya talakh dung (Don't even think I'll divorce you),” she could be heard saying.

Rakhi's allegations are not the only one that Adil is facing. An FIR was lodged against him last month in Mysuru after an Iranian student accused him of rape.

During her media interaction on Monday, Rakhi also said that she will go to Lucknow soon to shoot a big web series, and urged the state government in Uttar Pradesh to provide subsidy, as well as security for her and her team. She added that she has discussed her demands with Ravi Kishan, who will also feature in the web series.

Talking about her new show, Rakhi also said that it is based on a real-life “legend” and she essays the role of that person. Apart from rural locations, the show will also be shot inside the Lucknow jail, Rakhi added.

