Rakhi Sawant kisses Prem Chopra's fractured hand, his reaction is hilarious

Rakhi Sawant is in Dubai along with several other Bollywood celebrities who had flown there for a film event. Rakhi also met veteran actor Prem Chopra who injured his hand and made quite an effort to cheer him up.

A paparazzo account has shared a video from a breakfast get-together where Rakhi met Prem Chopra. The paparazzo claimed that the actor had an accident at a lunch gathering as he missed a step and fell on his hand. The video shows Rakhi and Ranjeet cheering him up at the breakfast table.

Rakhi asks them if they were all waiting for her to arrive. A guest asks her to kiss on Prem Chopa's injured hand. She tells him that she is about to kiss his fractured hand and he should share his response. As soon as she plants a kiss on the plastered hand, the actor reacts with “Oo”. A guest points out that it was too quick. She again kisses on his hand and he reacts, “Oh my god.”

Rakhi had attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night event in Dubai. Among others who were at the event were Kajol, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Shruti Haasan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has shared several pictures from a recent party in Dubai. She dressed up in shimmery white outfit and also wore a headgear. She shared a video which shows her having some fun with a guest as she san, “Ya habibi ya habibi na sudhrenge na kabhi bhi.”

Rakhi also shared a video with Pakistani actor Rizwan Sajan and could be seen having a fun moment with him. She was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14 and also joined the current season as a guest on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.