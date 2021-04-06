Rakhi Sawant refuses to pose with maskless man, plans to shake her building up with her 'belly dance'. Watch video

Rakhi Sawant is making it loud and clear that she will not entertain fans who are not wearing masks. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen exiting her Zumba class on Tuesday afternoon, when a man approached her for a picture. She was startled by the surprise request and instantly took a few steps back before schooling him about not wearing a mask.

"Nahi, bhai sahab aap mask lagao. Tum log ke karan ye pura Mumbai bandh ho gaya hai. Tum log mask nahi pehente. Galat baat hain (No, you wear your mask. It is because of people like you that Mumbai has shut. You people don't wear a mask. It is wrong)," she was heard telling the man in a video shared by a paparazzo account.

On Sunday, Maharashtra imposed stricter norms, including lockdowns on the weekends, until April 30. The curbs were enforced after the state witnessed a massive spike in cases. Several Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others have contracted the virus in recent days.

With gyms shutting again, Rakhi revealed she was planning on taking dance classes at home. Speaking to the paparazzi in the same video, she said that she plans on taking Kathak and belly dance classes at home. She joked that she would rock the building with her dance and shake the Covid-19 off it.

Also Read: Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after pregnancy announcement, watch video

Rakhi, on Monday, revealed that she goes to the same gym as Vicky Kaushal. Speaking to the photographers, she expressed her shock over his Covid-19 diagnosis and said she would pray for him. "Aap mere achche dost ho (You are my good friend) and I am going to miss you in the gym. Aap itna achcha gym karte ho, itna achcha dole-shole banate ho, itna legs maarte ho. Aaj dekho main gym aayi hoon lekin aap nahi ho gym mein. I pray aap jaldi theek ho jao (You work out so well, you have made such nice muscles and your leg workouts are impressive too. See, I have come to the gym today but you are not here. I pray that you get well soon),” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON