Rakhi Sawant tells Sara Ali Khan ‘I am looking better than you’ as they wear red outfits at IIFA

Actor Sara Ali Khan bumped into Rakhi Sawant during IIFA Awards 2023. She shared a video of their banter from the washroom as both attended the event in Abu Dhabi in red outfits. Rakhi tells her that she looks better than her at the event and left fans in splits. Also read: Vicky Kaushal dances to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani at IIFA, trips over Rakhi Sawant's outfit Sara Ali Khan reacts as Rakhi Sawant lifts her in new video.

Rakhi Sawant and Sara Ali Khan react to their outfits

The video begins with Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant screaming as they bump into each other in the washroom. Sara asks her, “Tum ne bhi red pehna hai? (You have worn red too)” and Rakhi replies, ”Ha, but I am looking better than you. red chilli," Sara adds, "I am a red cherry.”

Rakhi refuses to back down and continues, “Haan, mai puri cake lagri hu aur tum mere upar cherry. Aise bhi mai tumse bohot zayada better lag rahi hu. (I look like the whole cake, while you are just the cherry, I am looking better than you).” To this, Sara makes a sad face and says, "Baby tujhe paap lagega," referring to her new song from the upcoming film Zara Hatka Zara Bachke, with Vicky Kaushal.

“Mujhe paap lagega? Lagne do. Mai tumhare gaane pe dance karungi aur apne upar bahut sara paap lagaungi (Will I be tainted with sin? Let it be, I will dance to your song and accept all the sins),” Rakhi Sawant responds. The two break into a dance and Rakhi ends up lifting Sara Ali Khan at the end.

Internet reacts to Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant's video

Sharing the video, Sara wrote on Instagram, “Red Hot Chilly Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili (when red hot chilly meets Somya).” Somya is the name of her character from Zara Hatka Zara Bachke. Reacting to the hilarious promotional video, a user wrote in the comments, “Best collab ever.” “A collab never expected,” added another one. One more said, “It's so so nice, when rakhi and Sara together.”

Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega is sung by Himesh Reshammiya. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. Zara Hatka Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar and it is set to release on June 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON