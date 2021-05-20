Rakul Preet Singh to play 'condom tester' in film? Actor says, 'important to highlight some issues in light-hearted way'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has said that she is excited to be seen in a film produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Soon after the yet-to-be-titled film was announced, director Tejas Deoskar had said that the film features Rakul in an experimental role.

According to reports, she essays the role of a young girl who is a "condom tester" - an employee working for condom brands to test the quality of their products before they are released in the market.

Asked about her role in the film, Rakul told Spotboye in an interview, "It's very exciting and I am very thrilled about that film because it's important to sort of highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited. But for now, that will happen towards the end of the year."

Tejas had told a leading daily earlier this month, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at destigmatising the use of condoms and for this one, I always believed Rakul was the best suited for the character. She brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, she was our first choice. Rakul was thrilled when she was approached for the film. She heard the narration and immediately agreed to do it."

Tejas had earlier directed Madhuri Dixit's Marathi film, Bucket List. Rakul was most recently seen in the Netflix film, Sardar Ka Grandson that also stars Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor.

Rakul is working on Ayushmann Khurana's Doctor G directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Anubhuti, Anurag Kashyap's sister will make her Bollywood debut with the film. Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has another movie with Ajay, Thank God, that also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking to Hindustan Times about her projects, Rakul had said in March, “I think I am blessed that I have a variety of projects which are very different from each other. I really hope that these films click with people seeing me in different roles, and then they can envision me in even more varied characters.”