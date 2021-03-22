Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
With several films lined up for a theatrical release, actor Rakul Preet Singh is hoping for a fast revival of business at the box office. She is keeping her fingers crossed and waiting for the world to get back to normal.
“I am hopeful that 2021 will bring back the theatre going audience. We are still struggling with that. Theatre business not only supports the livelihood of many people, but also weaves together the charm of Indian cinema,” says Singh.
Glad that the vaccination process has finally started and many have already taken their first show, the actor feels the revival of the big screen will finally happen soon.
“People will now feel safer when they step out. We can only hope and keep our fingers crossed that the world comes back to normal as soon as it can,” adds the 30-year-old.
Looking back at the days before Covid-19 scare struck, the actor admits missing the time when she didn’t have to worry about who has got the test done, and who is wearing a mask.
“We cannot wear a mask when we are shooting, and also because of our hair and makeup. So, one does get a little tensed about who is around you. That is the biggest concern now,” says the Marjaavaan and De De Pyaar De (both 2019) actor, who has adapted to the new reality well, but still wants to go back to the pre-Covid era.
Last year in December, Singh herself contracted the virus and was in isolation. After recovery, she dived right into work, and has been working on the Ajay Devgn-directorial Mayday, besides Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Looking forward to taking up more work and different things, Singh says, “I think I am blessed that I have a variety of projects which are very different from each other. I really hope that these films click with people seeing me in different roles, and then they can envision me in even more varied characters.”
