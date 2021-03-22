IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience

Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels that it is important to focus on reviving the movie theatre business as a lot is on stake.
READ FULL STORY
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:00 PM IST

With several films lined up for a theatrical release, actor Rakul Preet Singh is hoping for a fast revival of business at the box office. She is keeping her fingers crossed and waiting for the world to get back to normal.

“I am hopeful that 2021 will bring back the theatre going audience. We are still struggling with that. Theatre business not only supports the livelihood of many people, but also weaves together the charm of Indian cinema,” says Singh.

Glad that the vaccination process has finally started and many have already taken their first show, the actor feels the revival of the big screen will finally happen soon.

“People will now feel safer when they step out. We can only hope and keep our fingers crossed that the world comes back to normal as soon as it can,” adds the 30-year-old.

Looking back at the days before Covid-19 scare struck, the actor admits missing the time when she didn’t have to worry about who has got the test done, and who is wearing a mask.

“We cannot wear a mask when we are shooting, and also because of our hair and makeup. So, one does get a little tensed about who is around you. That is the biggest concern now,” says the Marjaavaan and De De Pyaar De (both 2019) actor, who has adapted to the new reality well, but still wants to go back to the pre-Covid era.

Last year in December, Singh herself contracted the virus and was in isolation. After recovery, she dived right into work, and has been working on the Ajay Devgn-directorial Mayday, besides Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Looking forward to taking up more work and different things, Singh says, “I think I am blessed that I have a variety of projects which are very different from each other. I really hope that these films click with people seeing me in different roles, and then they can envision me in even more varied characters.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
bollywood

Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain star in the upcoming adventure comedy Hello Charlie. The movie is about a man who wants to leave the country's borders while pretending to be a gorilla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels that it is important to focus on reviving the movie theatre business as a lot is on stake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
bollywood

Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is back at work. (Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor is back at work. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra suburb, to shoot for a new project. She was seen in a baby blue dress and high heels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor at the airport on Sunday night. (Varinder Chawla )
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor at the airport on Sunday night. (Varinder Chawla )
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
bollywood

Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects 8.7 cr on first weekend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
John Abraham's film Mumbai Saga has collected 8.7 crore on its first weekend. The film has released under some restrictions in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
bollywood

Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
bollywood

Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi no more.
Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi no more.
bollywood

Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
bollywood

Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:11 AM IST
A large crowd of movie lovers stormed a film theatre in Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharastra. The movie hall was screening John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP