Singer Arijit Singh's mother dies at 52 after a cerebral stroke

Singer Arijit Singh's mother, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital in Kolkata, authorities at the medical facility said.

Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.

"She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

On May 6, Arijit's mother had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, actor Swastika Mukherjee had said on Thursday.

Swastika took to the social media to seek blood donors for the singer's mother, who has been admitted at AMRI Dhakuria in Kolkata.

"Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS," she wrote in her post on Twitter.

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also shared the news on Twitter and asked his followers to come forward and donate blood for Arijit's mother.

"#Copied. Need A– donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha," he wrote.

Arijit, known for singing popular tracks such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya and Shayad, has not yet revealed the nature of his mother's ailment.









