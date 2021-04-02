Arijit Singh: I do not miss live shows at all, it is a task to be on stage

He’s undeniably one of the most popular singers in the Hindi film industry, and his live shows get sold out every single time. But surprisingly, Arijit Singh he doesn’t miss the live shows at all, which have taken a back seat during the past one year given the pandemic.

He reasons, “Every time, it’s a task to be on stage, so much responsibility. This is a very nice, natural break I have got. I enjoyed it. I know I have to be on stage very soon any way, so I enjoyed the vacation.”

Asked if anything has changed on the work front since he’s not in Mumbai but in his hometown, and the singer says he has been working the same way as he was before Covid struck.

“The only difference is I have been in my hometown for a very long time, it was peaceful. People didn’t disturb me for work, and obviously I always have work piled on me. I have to always deliver something, that pressure wasn’t there during this period,” adds the 33-year-old.

Stating how the hustle-bustle and the stressful deadlines have all vanished, Singh says things now have changed.

“People don’t expect you to do things which are over (more than necessary). They know the possible areas of work, and what is not possible. That has made our life easier, about deliveries, deadlines and timelines. That panic has gone down, people have calmed down. I don’t know how much we can hold on to this,” opines Singh, who recently turned composer for the web film, Pagglait.

The singer has always been this way — he doesn’t give many interviews, not much is known about his personal life too, yet he enjoys a massive fan following. He says he doesn’t want to talk about himself anyway.

“Even if there is work. If I have work, I will talk, and if I don’t, it’s going to be a nice silence. I don’t count myself as important as the work. Whenever it is there, I will do it,” he concludes.