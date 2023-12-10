Ram Gopal Varma on Animal's 'mega box office success': Indians are not the same Indians

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal has been unstoppable at the box office, worldwide and in India. Director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who is known for making films that often divide public opinion, has been regularly tweeting about Animal. On Sunday, he took to X once again to share his two cents about the action film, which has been slammed by a section of the audience for promoting violence against women as well as toxic masculinity. Also read: RGV lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, says the film is mental therapy for film industry

‘Indians love and respect Sandeep Reddy Vanga’

Ram Gopal Varma has spoken about Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's box office success.

Sharing his 'five takeaways for the people for India from Animal', Ram Gopal Varma began by tweeting, "1. Indians are not the same Indians, what the earlier Indians used to think. 2. If films are believed to be an art form and reflect culture, Animal has redefined culture and destroyed what was earlier called art."

The filmmaker further opened up about the box office success of Animal, which crossed ₹600 crore gross worldwide in only eight days and has now grossed ₹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days. Ram Gopal Varma said the film's success was proof that 'animals are hidden in all of us'. He said the Animal box office collections make clear that all Indians love and respect Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'a not to be loved and respected director'.

Ram Gopal Varma continued to write in his tweet, “3. Every Indian is now exposed to each other Indian in terms of what kind of ANIMALS are hidden in all of us. 4. The mega box office proves that all Indians now love and respect a not-to-be-loved and respected director (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). 5. All Indians now realise that all Indians have grown up (folded hands emojis).”

Ram Gopal Varma's Animal review

A couple of days after Animal's release on December 1, Ram Gopal Varma shared a long note detailing what he thought of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

He wrote in a statement he shared on X, “There will be massive fights over the content and the character of Ranbir in Animal long after its box office run is over and I truly believe it can also trigger a cultural overhaul due to the way Sandeep has ripped off the clothes of moral hypocrisy with his bare naked honesty. That is because Animal is not merely a film... it is a social statement.”

