Ram Gopal Varma opens up about his link-up rumours with Urmila Matondkar: ‘I think she is the most…’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has commented on the ongoing debate surrounding the objectification of women in the film industry. Addressing criticism he has faced over the years, Ram said he disagrees with the idea that his descriptions of certain female actors amount to objectification. He also opened up about his link-up rumours with Urmila Matondkar. Ram Gopal Varma reminisced about his collaboration with Sridevi and acknowledged Urmila Matondkar's versatility in a new interview.

RGV on his association with Urmila

In a conversation with Zoom TV, Ram Gopal Varma responded to past allegations and speculation involving Urmila Matondkar, with whom he worked extensively in the 1990s and early 2000s. His collaborations with Urmila Matondkar, including Rangeela, Daud, Satya, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, cemented her as one of the most iconic faces of the era, while showcasing the filmmaker’s ability to present unconventional, author-backed roles.

“I think she is the most versatile actress, that is why I have worked with her in so many movies. I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan more, but nobody talks about it,” he remarked, calling the conversations around them is how the “system” and social media work.

Ram also addressed his ‘thunder thighs’ remark about Sri Devi. “I don't think it is objectification. For instance, when I said ‘Thunder Thighs’ about Sridevi, I believe they are her assets apart from her talent. That is unique about her. Calling it objectification is objectifying my comment,” he said.

Ram Gopal Varma collaborated with Sridevi in the 1991 Telugu film Kshana Kshanam. Released on September 14, 1991, the film tells the story of Satya (Sridevi), a middle-class woman who becomes an unwitting target of a gang of bank robbers after she accidentally comes into possession of stolen money. Teaming up with a thief played by Venkatesh, she embarks on a perilous yet often humorous journey of survival.

Ram Gopal Varma has frequently acknowledged Sridevi’s influence on his cinematic sensibilities, calling her presence and versatility unmatched.

RGV's upcoming projects

Looking ahead, Ram Gopal Varma is preparing for his next project, a horror drama set entirely inside a police station. Police Station Main Bhoot, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is expected to revisit the genre that first brought RGV widespread acclaim with Bhoot. The filmmaker is reportedly exploring a tense, claustrophobic narrative style for the upcoming project, marking his reunion with Manoj after a 27-year hiatus.