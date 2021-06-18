Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ram Gopal Varma shares vintage picture of unrecognisable Urmila Matondkar as child: 'Guess who the boy is?'

Ram Gopal Varma has shared an old picture of a child actor asking fans to guess who it is. Find out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Urmila Matondkar worked as a child actor in Kalyug (1981).

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, on Friday shared a vintage picture of a child actor and asked fans to guess who it was. The picture was from the sets of the 1981 crime drama film Kalyug, directed by Shyam Benegal.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma posted the photo featuring actors Rekha, Raj Babbar and the child artist, actor Urmila Matondkar. Sharing the black-and-white picture, RGV tweeted, "Guess who the boy is?"

In the photo, Rekha is seen in a traditional look, wearing a saree, with her hair tied back and a large bindi on her forehead. Raj is seen wearing a white kurta underneath a Nehru Jacket. Urmila sports a boy's look with a school coat, white shirt and a striped tie as she wore her hair short.

Taking to the comments section, fans guessed the answer to his question. A fan wrote, "from Kalyug movie.. Urmila Played a boy role.." Another said, "Urmila Matondkar in Benegal 's classic Kalyug." A third tweeted, "Ur favourite Urmila Matondkar."

In the subsequent tweet, RGV revealed, "The BOY is the RANGEELA GIRL @UrmilaMatondkar in a pic from KALYUG." He has worked with Urmila in several films including Rangeela, Satya and Bhoot.

Ram Gopal often shares photos of Urmila. Last month he had dropped a throwback black-and-white picture of her after the release of their 1995 film Rangeela. The photo was taken while they were shooting for Satya. He had tweeted, "Unable to deal with her new found super stardom post RANGEELA a blushing @UrmilaMatondkar caught on the Baara chawl location of SATYA."

Meanwhile, Urmila last major Hindi release was 13 years ago, EMI (2008). The 47-year-old was all set to feature in a web show, but it was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Pregnant Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh has 'totally taken charge' of daughter Hinaya: 'He's hands-on'

“In April 2020, I was supposed to start work on a fabulous web series, but this (lockdown) happened, and then it got postponed. We didn’t know what’s happening, and it got further pushed. Right now, it’s stuck with one permission issue with a certain ministry. I’m just hoping that it will get cleared,” Urmila had told Hindustan Times in March.

