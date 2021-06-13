Manoj Bajpayee gets praise from Ram Gopal Varma for The Family Man 2, actor says 'this is my award'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma showered praises on actor Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in his latest hit, The Family Man 2. The actor, who got his breakthrough role with RGV's Satya in 1998, thanked the filmmaker for his appreciation.

RGV tweeted praising Manoj Bajpayee, "FAMILY MAN 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever .Mixing family drama/action/entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic." Manoj responded with, "Now That’s my award !!! Thank you Ramu."

Now That’s my award !!! Thank you Ramu 🤗🤗❤️ https://t.co/hviGDtDMoq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 12, 2021

While fans loved the interaction between the Manoj and Ram Gopal Varma, many took the opportunity to ask about the third season of the popular web show. "When will TFM 3 release and 4 and 5 and so on. This should never stop ever! One of the best series i have ever watched Ever actor has performed tremendously even if it was for a short roll. And you are a superstar! Waiting desperately for the next season," wrote a fan.

Another fan commented, "Spot on Ramu, your Satya Bhikubhai is a deserved Star not only in Movies but on OTT too." One fan compared the spy story with what Bollywood churns out in the name of spy films and wrote, "This was the Indian spy story we all were looking for, and not sh*t story like ek tha tiger where an Indian spy just wanted to f**k a Pakistani spy."

In the series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Manoj plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, an undercover agent who needs to find the perfect balance between his high-risk, low-paying government job and his duties as a middle-class family man. Season two also features Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni in important roles.

