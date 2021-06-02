Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Ram Gopal Varma's office, where rooms are named after Donald Trump and Dawood Ibrahim
Ram Gopal Varma poses inside his office.
Step inside Ram Gopal Varma's office, where rooms are named after Donald Trump and Dawood Ibrahim

  Take a tour of Ram Gopal Varma's office space, in which rooms are named after everyone from Donald Trump to Dawood Ibrahim.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:00 AM IST

Ram Gopal Varma's office space in Hyderabad, called Company, is a reflection of his personality. The filmmaker in a 2017 interview spoke about some of the creative influences that went into the design of the office.

Every room, for instance, is named after a famous person -- from Donald Trump to Dawood Ibrahim, Ayn Rand to Tughlaq. The facade of the building is decorated with large statues of guns, girls, and cars. "Non-believers will be fired," reads a notice on the door.

"The look of my office is a reflection of my personality, which obviously reflects in my films too. The huge gun and the brass statue of a woman outside, signify my primal fascination for power and beautiful women,” the filmmaker had told Deccan Chronicle in a 2017 interview, which said that the office cost a reported 15 crore. He had added, "I wanted each and every part of the exterior, as well as every nook and corner to reflect an attitude. Anyone who comes to my office should already know what kind of a person I am, even before meeting me.”

A look at Ram Gopal Varma's office from the outside.
A look at the conference area in Ram Gopal Varma's office.
Ram Gopal Varma gives Amitabh Bachchan a tour of his office.
A look at the notice outside RGV's office.
One of the rooms in the office is named after actor Urmila Matondkar, with whom the filmmaker has worked in several films, such as Rangeela, Bhoot, and Satya. In a recent tweet, RGV posted a picture of Urmila, and wrote, "Unable to deal with her new found super stardom post RANGEELA a blushing @UrmilaMatondkar caught on the Baara chawl location of SATYA."

Also read: RGV shares candid photo of Urmila Matondkar, says she was 'unable to deal with' post-Rangeela stardom

However, earlier this year, RGV said that he had moved his office to Goa. He told a leading daily, "Goa is best suited for the kind of projects I am looking at. My office is not in Mumbai anymore. I was in Hyderabad for a major part of the lockdown but have shifted out of Mumbai in the past few months."

ram gopal varma rgv

A glimpse at R Madhavan's Mumbai home,
Step inside Madhavan's Mumbai home, a blend of traditional and modern style

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021
  R Madhavan, who celebrates his 51st birthday on June 1, lives in Mumbai with his family. The actor has shared glimpses of his spacious home on Instagram numerous times.
A glimpse of Sidharth Shukla's home.
Step inside Sidharth's Mumbai home with a room dedicated to his awards, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021
  Sidharth Shukla, who will soon appear in Broken But Beautiful 3, lives in Mumbai. Take a virtual tour of his house through his Instagram posts.
