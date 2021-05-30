Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of Bhoot, says the film was a 'huge risk'

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Sunday celebrated 18 years of Ram Gopal Varma-directed horror movie Bhoot.

The 2003 supernatural horror film, written by Ram, revolved around a married couple (Ajay Devgn and Urmila) who move into a flat that is haunted.

Urmila, 47, said taking up the lead role in the film was a "huge risk". "18 years of this film! It was a HUGE risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of a scene from the movie.





Ram and Urmila delivered many commercial and critical hits together including Rangeela, Daud, Satya and Kaun.

Bhoot was a box-office hit and the actor-politician won several awards for her performance as a possessed woman.

Ram made a sequel in 2012, titled Bhoot Returns, which starred actor Manisha Koirala.





