Ram Gopal Varma was not happy with Mohanlal’s performance in Company: ‘I had issues…'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma worked with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his 2002 film Company, which was a big hit at the box office. Over 22 years since the release of the film, the filmmaker has revealed that he was initially not impressed with Mohanlal's acting skills. Also read: Company sequel: Will Mohanlal, Ram Gopal Varma reunite 15 years later? Ram Gopal Varma's Company released in 2002.

Ram Gopal Varma reveals

In an interview with Milestone Makers Max, Ram looked back working on his film, Company, and narrating the script to Mohanlal.

He said, “The first time I met him for Company, I had this feeling that he would ask me many complicated questions about the script, about his role. I was kind of prepared for that, and after finishing the narration, the first and only question he asked me was ‘Sir, how many days do you want?’ So that was like an anti-climax for me. And I am sure he does it with everyone, not just me, because he is an actor who understands the craft, who understands how films are made and I think he does it on trust.”

When Ram Gopal started shooting for the Company, he wasn’t happy with Mohanlal’s performance. That’s the reason he kept asking for more takes. After a while, he realised that Mohanlal had given the best take right in the beginning.

Ram Gopal shared, “Even when he was performing, I had issues in the beginning. I thought he was not doing it the right way and I went on asking him for takes and after 6-7 takes, I was checking them and I found that the first take was the best one". According to him, Mohanlal is a “very instinctive actor”.

About the film

In the 2002 film, Mohanlal featured in the role of Veerapalli Srinivasan IPS — the man instrumental behind the downfall of the gang led by Malik (Ajay Devgn) and Chandu (Vivek Oberoi). The film was a runaway hit at the box-office.