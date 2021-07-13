Ram Kapoor buys electrifying new Porsche sports car, worth estimated 1.8 cr. See pic

Actor Ram Kapoor has treated himself to a fancy new car. Porsche India over the weekend posted a picture on Instagram, revealing that Ram had purchased a blue 911 Carrera S.

"Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai," the caption of the post read, adding, "Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come." It showed a beaming Ram Kapoor posing with the showroom employees, standing next to his new ride.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S, according to Car and Bike, is priced at ₹1.82 crore (ex-showroom). It's a four-seater petrol with automatic transmission.

Ram is known for his television roles, as well as appearances in films such as Udaan, Thappad, The Big Bull, and others. On TV, he has starred in shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Last year, he was seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy, which debuted in India on Netflix.

In a 2019 interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about having attained a certain level of success in the industry. "I’m no Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, but I’ve reached a level where everybody in the country knows who I am. I’ve my own loyal fan following. Whether I do TV, films, web or theatre, I feel my popularity is going to be the same. Even Kapil Sharma, who is known for his comedy, if he does a film, a soap or something on the web, he’ll remain the same. So, whatever I do, my fans are going to know me as Ram Kapoor only," he said.