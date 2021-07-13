Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ram Kapoor buys electrifying new Porsche sports car, worth estimated 1.8 cr. See pic
bollywood

Ram Kapoor buys electrifying new Porsche sports car, worth estimated 1.8 cr. See pic

Ram Kapoor has bought himself a stylish new Porsche sports car, worth an estimated ₹1.8 crore. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Ram Kapoor poses with his new Porsche.

Actor Ram Kapoor has treated himself to a fancy new car. Porsche India over the weekend posted a picture on Instagram, revealing that Ram had purchased a blue 911 Carrera S.

"Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai," the caption of the post read, adding, "Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come." It showed a beaming Ram Kapoor posing with the showroom employees, standing next to his new ride.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S, according to Car and Bike, is priced at 1.82 crore (ex-showroom). It's a four-seater petrol with automatic transmission.

Ram is known for his television roles, as well as appearances in films such as Udaan, Thappad, The Big Bull, and others. On TV, he has starred in shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Last year, he was seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy, which debuted in India on Netflix.

Also read: Ram Kapoor claims about 90% aspiring actors don’t have work, says ‘They spend their whole life giving auditions’

In a 2019 interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about having attained a certain level of success in the industry. "I’m no Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, but I’ve reached a level where everybody in the country knows who I am. I’ve my own loyal fan following. Whether I do TV, films, web or theatre, I feel my popularity is going to be the same. Even Kapil Sharma, who is known for his comedy, if he does a film, a soap or something on the web, he’ll remain the same. So, whatever I do, my fans are going to know me as Ram Kapoor only," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram kapoor porsche

Related Stories

tv

Ram Kapoor makes wife Gautami Kapoor’s ‘pampering’ session public, she says ‘am going to kill you’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:25 PM IST
bollywood

Ram Kapoor pays tribute to father Anil Kapoor: 'You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much'

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP