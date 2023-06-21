Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ramayana's Lakshman has high hopes from Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Sita, actor reacts

Ramayana's Lakshman has high hopes from Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Sita, actor reacts

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 21, 2023 05:32 PM IST

In 2021, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will play Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai.

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, said that he has full faith in actor Kangana Ranaut's The Incarnation Sita. In a new interview, Sunil also asked people not to 'mess with culture'. Following this, Kangana took to her Instagram and reacted to his comment. Kangana's reaction comes amid criticism of Adipurush, which is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut played Sita at the age of 12 in a school play)

Sunil Lahri spoke about Kangana Ranaut as Sita in The Incarnation Sita.
Sunil Lahri spoke about Kangana Ranaut as Sita in The Incarnation Sita.

Adipurush row

Adipurush has been facing heavy criticism over its dialogues, colloquial language and VFX. After facing backlash, Adipurush co-writer Manoj Muntashir shared that the film's team will revise the lines. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie released last week in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Sunil on Kangana's Sita

Speaking with Live Hindustan, Sunil Lahri said, "Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aesa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh advice dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything like this and whatever she does it will only represent the character well. I can't comment on other people but my advice, as per my experience, is don't mess with culture)."

Kangana re-shared a post about the article.
Kangana re-shared a post about the article.

Kangana's reaction

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kangana re-shared a post about the article. Though she didn't caption it, Kangana added a series of folded hands emojis. She also tagged Sunil in her post.

Kangana in The Incarnation Sita

In 2021, it was announced that Kangana will essay the lead role of Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. "What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief," the director had then tweeted. Kangana had shared a screenshot of the tweet and said, “Thank you for this opportunity."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut adipurush sita sunil lahri + 2 more
kangana ranaut adipurush sita sunil lahri + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out