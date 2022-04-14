Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor danced to Ranbir's songs with her 'squad' Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were joined by their close family and friends for pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday, a day before they tied the knot. Reports emerged that the groom's side of the family, including his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, and cousin Karisma Kapoor among others had surprised the couple with a dance performance. Neetu later shared a picture from the rehearsals as she revealed her dance squad. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Couple is now officially married; Taimur and Jeh deck up in kurtas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the day of the wedding, Neetu shared a picture from the rehearsals. She captioned it, "Our dance squad," adding a series of dancing girl emojis, a starry-eyed emoji, and a red heart emoji. The picture showed her posing next to choreographer Rajendra Singh, Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and aunt Rima Jain were also in the picture.

Neetu Kapoor shares a picture of her dance squad on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir's sister also shared a picture with Rajendra Singh on her Instagram Stories. It appeared that she had gone straight to the dance rehearsals when she arrived in Mumbai for the wedding on Tuesday, as she was wearing the same outfit in which she was pictured at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the choreographer shared a few videos of the dance rehearsals with the media, in which Neetu was seen dancing to the songs picturised on her son Ranbir. She danced to Cutie Pie from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Ghagra from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She also danced to Alia's song Dholida from her recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi.One of the clips showed her, Karisma, Rima, and others dancing to Mehndi Hai Rachnewali from the 2000 film Zubeidaa, which was picturised on Karisma.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday, April 14, after over five years of being together. They started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON