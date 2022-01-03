Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from New Year getaway, fan says they are ‘glowing after much-needed vacation’. Watch

Actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who went on vacation a few days ago to celebrate the New Year, have now returned to the city. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday after ringing in 2022 together.

Alia was dressed in a black tank top with pants, whereas Ranbir wore an olive sweatshirt with cargo pants.

In a video shared online by a paparazzi account, which was taken outside the Mumbai airport, Ranbir was seen protecting Alia from the crowd and making sure she sat inside the car safely.

Many fans reacted to the video. One person wrote, “They look so beautiful together. I hope they don't have a hush-hush wedding.” Another called them a “perfect couple”, while a third fan said, “Glowing after a much-needed vacation.” Some fans also expressed their excitement for the release of Brahmastra, which marks Ranbir and Alia's first film together. “Ab bas Brahmastra ka wait hai (Now I am just waiting for the film Brahmastra),” a fan commented.

Alia and Ranbir started dating in 2017, shortly after they began working on Brahmastra. The film's director Ayan Mukerji recently revealed during the poster launch that he directed the couple to refrain from making appearances together.

"To be honest when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very, very, very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them," he said.

Brahmastra, the first film of a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. It is not scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

